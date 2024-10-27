Swiggy IPO Date: Offering Likely To Launch On Nov. 6

Swiggy Ltd. is likely to launch its initial public offering as early as Nov. 6, according to people familiar with the matter.

The price band for the $11.2 billion offering is likely to be announced in the next two days, and the IPO would be launched on Nov. 6, the people cited above said.

Swiggy’s upcoming listing is one of the most anticipated this year, as it aims to expand its market reach and strengthen its position against competitors like Zomato. The company plans to attract more retail investors by listing at a relatively modest valuation.

On offer in the Swiggy IPO is a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore and offer for sale of 18.53 crore shares, according to the updated draft red-herring prospectus filed with the markets regulator this year. The food delivery player is anticipated to increase the size of the fresh issue.