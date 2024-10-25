US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Open Higher At End Of Volatile Week

All the three main Wall Street indices opened in green on Friday, as investors likely look to end the volatile week on a high note. The S&P 500 was up 0.29% at 5,826.75 points at the opening bell and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leaped 0.52% to 18,512.58 points.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.24% to open at 42,477.51.

Stocks like Intel Corp. were up 3.44%, Amazon.com Inc. surged 1.85%, and Microsoft Corp. jumped 1.66%. Among the companies that slipped in early trade were McDonald Corp., which dropped 1.14% and Procter & Gamble Co., which dipped 0.48%.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, 10 were trading higher, whereas only one lagged against the previous day's close. The gains were led by the utilities sector, real estate sector and material sector whereas the only consumer staple was among the drags.

“Even with the modest gain, investors are still very cautious as we approach a pivotal couple of weeks, which will include a raft of earnings reports, the US jobs report next Friday, and then the US election,” Henry Allen at Deutsche Bank told Bloomberg. “So, there’s been a reluctance to push the rally much further before we get some clarity on those, all of which will play a crucial role in shaping the outlook as we move into next year.”