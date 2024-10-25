Coal India Q2 Results: Profit Falls 22%, Misses Estimates

Coal India Ltd. announced a fall in its profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The coal producer's company reported a 22% fall in the consolidated profit at Rs 6,275 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 8,048 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 8,444 crore net profit.