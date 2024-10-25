NDTV ProfitEarningsCoal India Q2 Results: Profit Falls 22%, Misses Estimates
Coal India Q2 Results: Profit Falls 22%, Misses Estimates

Coal India recorded a 22% decrease in profit for Q2 FY25 to Rs 6,275 crore, falling short of analyst expectations by over Rs 2,000 crore, with revenue and Ebitda both below estimates.

25 Oct 2024, 09:19 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Coal India’s Q2 FY25 profit declined to Rs 6,275 crore, reflecting a year-on-year decrease of 22%, with lower revenue and Ebitda contributing to the missed analyst targets. (File photo of a Coal India mining site. Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
Coal India Ltd. announced a fall in its profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The coal producer's company reported a 22% fall in the consolidated profit at Rs 6,275 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 8,048 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 8,444 crore net profit.

Coal India Q2 FY25 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 6.42% to Rs 30,672 crore versus Rs 32,776 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 31,207 crore).

  • Ebitda down 14.16% to Rs 8,615 crore versus Rs 10,037 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,577 crore).

  • Margin at 28.08% versus 30.62% (Bloomberg estimate: 33.9%).

  • Net profit 22.03% to Rs 6,275 crore versus Rs 8,048 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8444 crore).

