Coal India Q2 Results: Profit Falls 22%, Misses Estimates

Coal India Ltd. announced a fall in its profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.
The coal producer's company reported a 22% fall in the consolidated profit at Rs 6,275 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 8,048 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 8,444 crore net profit.
Coal India Q2 FY25 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.42% to Rs 30,672 crore versus Rs 32,776 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 31,207 crore).
Ebitda down 14.16% to Rs 8,615 crore versus Rs 10,037 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,577 crore).
Margin at 28.08% versus 30.62% (Bloomberg estimate: 33.9%).
Net profit 22.03% to Rs 6,275 crore versus Rs 8,048 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8444 crore).