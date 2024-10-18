India-Canada Tensions, Multiple In-Flight Bomb Threats, European Rate Cut — The Week That Was

From diplomatic uncertainties to significant political events and major economic announcements, this week has been eventful. NDTV Profit brings you the major events shaping businesses, industries, and global markets.

The week began with the India-Canada diplomatic relations taking a severe hit as India withdrew its high commissioner and other officials from Canada. This decision came amid escalating tensions between the two nations regarding the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada earlier. Additionally, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, further straining the diplomatic relations between the countries. Prior to this, on Monday, Canada had expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials in connection with the same probe.

India also released a strongly worded statement on Monday, where it firmly rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada that labelled the Indian high commissioner and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in an investigation. India described the claims as "preposterous imputations" and accused the Justin Trudeau government of pursuing a political agenda.