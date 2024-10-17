ECB Cuts Rates For Third Time To Prop Up Weakening Economy

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank lowered interest rates for the third time this year as a hastier retreat in inflation allows it to offer support to the region’s stuttering economy.

The key deposit rate was cut by a quarter-point to 3.25% — as predicted by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The ECB said the process of taming prices should be complete “in the course of next year” — tweaking its previous language for that landmark to only be reached in the second half of 2025.

Officials, however, didn’t specify when or how quickly borrowing costs will be reduced from here.

“The incoming information on inflation shows that the disinflationary process is well on track,” the ECB said in its statement. The Governing Council “will keep policy rates sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary.”