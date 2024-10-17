Reliance Industries 1:1 Bonus Share Issue — Check Who Is Eligible

Reliance Industries Ltd. has set Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, as the record date for shareholders eligible to receive its much-anticipated 1:1 bonus shares. This move will benefit approximately 35 lakh shareholders, allowing them to double their holdings at no additional cost.

To qualify for the bonus shares, investors must purchase RIL shares at least one day before the record date. Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares bought on the record date will not be eligible for the bonus issue. Consequently, investors should ensure they acquire shares by Oct. 25, 2024, to secure their bonus entitlement.

With the announcement of a 1:1 bonus issue, shareholders will see their number of shares double. For instance, an investor holding 100 RIL shares will receive an additional 100 shares, resulting in a total of 200 shares. However, it is crucial to understand that while the quantity of shares increases, the total value of the investment remains unchanged as the share price will adjust accordingly to reflect the increased number of outstanding shares.

In related news, RIL has communicated via a newspaper advertisement dated Sept. 23, to holders of partly paid-up equity shares about the necessity of making due payments to avoid forfeiture. The deadline for these payments has been extended to Oct. 7, 2024. Shareholders who settle their dues will benefit not only from the bonus shares but also from equity shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd., currently held with JFSL Trust-PPS.