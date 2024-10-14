NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceSeptember CPI Data: India's Retail Inflation Rises To A Nine-Month High Of 5.49%
ADVERTISEMENT

September CPI Data: India's Retail Inflation Rises To A Nine-Month High Of 5.49%

Year-on-year data indicates a 35.99% surge in vegetable prices, contributing significantly to India's overall retail inflation increase.

14 Oct 2024, 05:40 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for India increased to 5.49% in September 2024, driven primarily by rising food prices and the base effect. (Representative Image: Image Source: Pixabay)</p></div>
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for India increased to 5.49% in September 2024, driven primarily by rising food prices and the base effect. (Representative Image: Image Source: Pixabay)

India's retail inflation rose to above the central bank's target in September, led by the base effect and rising food price momentum.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose to 5.49% in September, compared to 3.65% last month, according to data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

A Bloomberg poll of economists had pegged the inflation at 5.1% for September.

Food and beverage prices saw a 8.36% in September, compared to 5.3% rise in August.

Key Internals (Year-On-Year)

  • Vegetable prices rose 35.99% compared to 10.7% year-on-year.

  • Cereal prices rose by 6.84% after rising by 7.31% in August.

  • Inflation for meat and fish was 2.66% compared to a rise of 4.30% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in eggs rose 6.31% after rising by 7.14% last month.

  • inflation rate for milk and milk products was 3.03%, compared to 3% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in pulses rose 9.81% after rising by 13.6% last month.

  • Clothing and footwear inflation rose to 2.71%, same as in August.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT