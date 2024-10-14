September CPI Data: India's Retail Inflation Rises To A Nine-Month High Of 5.49%
Year-on-year data indicates a 35.99% surge in vegetable prices, contributing significantly to India's overall retail inflation increase.
India's retail inflation rose to above the central bank's target in September, led by the base effect and rising food price momentum.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose to 5.49% in September, compared to 3.65% last month, according to data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.
A Bloomberg poll of economists had pegged the inflation at 5.1% for September.
Food and beverage prices saw a 8.36% in September, compared to 5.3% rise in August.
Key Internals (Year-On-Year)
Vegetable prices rose 35.99% compared to 10.7% year-on-year.
Cereal prices rose by 6.84% after rising by 7.31% in August.
Inflation for meat and fish was 2.66% compared to a rise of 4.30% in the previous month.
Inflation in eggs rose 6.31% after rising by 7.14% last month.
inflation rate for milk and milk products was 3.03%, compared to 3% in the previous month.
Inflation in pulses rose 9.81% after rising by 13.6% last month.
Clothing and footwear inflation rose to 2.71%, same as in August.