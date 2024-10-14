September CPI Data: India's Retail Inflation Rises To A Nine-Month High Of 5.49%

India's retail inflation rose to above the central bank's target in September, led by the base effect and rising food price momentum.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose to 5.49% in September, compared to 3.65% last month, according to data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

A Bloomberg poll of economists had pegged the inflation at 5.1% for September.

Food and beverage prices saw a 8.36% in September, compared to 5.3% rise in August.