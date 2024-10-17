Nestle India Q2 Results: Profit Dips 0.9%, Meets Estimates
Nestle India saw its net profit decrease 0.9% year-on-year to Rs 899.49 crore in the three months ended September.
Nestle India Ltd.'s net profit fell marginally in the second quarter of financial year 2025, meeting analysts' estimates, showed the company's quarterly earnings announced on Thursday.
Net profit of the maker of Maggi instant noodles and KitKat chocolates decreased 0.9% year-on-year to Rs 899.49 crore in the three months ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 882-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue up 1.3% to Rs Rs 5,104 crore versus Rs 5,037 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5243 crore).
Ebitda down 4.7% to Rs 1,168 crore versus Rs 1,226 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,302 crore).
Margins at 22.9% versus 24.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.4%).
Net Profit down 0.9% at Rs 899.5 crore versus Rs 908 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 882 crore).
(This is a developing story.)