Nestle India Q2 Results: Profit Dips 0.9%, Meets Estimates

Nestle India Ltd.'s net profit fell marginally in the second quarter of financial year 2025, meeting analysts' estimates, showed the company's quarterly earnings announced on Thursday.

Net profit of the maker of Maggi instant noodles and KitKat chocolates decreased 0.9% year-on-year to Rs 899.49 crore in the three months ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 882-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.