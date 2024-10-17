Nestle India Share Price Tanks 4% After Muted Q2 Results

Nestle India Ltd.'s share price dropped 4% on Thursday after the company reported a marginal decline in its net profit for the July to September 2024 quarter. The company posted a net profit of Rs 899.5 crore in Q2, marking a 0.9% year-on-year dip from Rs 908 crore in the year-ago period.

The consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected a profit of Rs 882 crore for Nestle India in Q2.

Despite opening higher at Rs 2,474.95 apiece on the NSE, shares of Nestle India slipped to an intraday low of Rs 2,365 apiece, triggered by muted Q2 results.

The KitKat chocolate maker’s revenue was up by 1.3% at Rs 5,104 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, as compared to Rs 5,037 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The Bloomberg estimate for the same was Rs 5,243 crore.