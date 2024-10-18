How To Check Hyundai Motor India IPO Allotment Status — Details Here
Investors can check the Hyundai Motor India IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Kfin Technologies Ltd. and on the BSE website.
The initial public offer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the Indian arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai, got subscribed 2.37 times on the third day of the bidding on Thursday, helped by institutional buyers.
The Rs 27,870 crore IPO got bids for 23,63,27,903 shares against 9,97,69,810 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) who bid for 6.97 times the shares earmarked for them. The portion meant for non-institutional investors fetched 60% subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 50% subscription.
Hyundai Motor India's IPO became the largest IPO in the country, surpassing LIC's initial share sale of Rs 21,000 crore. This was also the first initial share sale by an automaker in over two decades, following Japanese carmaker Maruti Suzuki's listing in 2003.
Hyundai Motor India on Monday raised Rs 8,315 crore from anchor investors. The IPO price band was set between Rs 1,865-1,960 per share.
The initial public offer was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,21,94,700 equity shares by promoter Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), with no fresh issue component.
Since the public issue was completely an OFS, Hyundai Motor India, the second largest carmaker in India after Maruti Suzuki, will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.
The allotment for the Hyundai Motor India IPO will be finalised on October 18. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on October 22.
How To Check Hyundai Motor India IPO Allotment Status On KFin Tech
Visit the KFin Technologies website here.
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'Hyundai Motor India Limited' from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.
How To Check Hyundai Motor India IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website?
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose 'Hyundai Motor India Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu.
Enter your Application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
The company stated that it expects that the listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and brand image, and provide liquidity and a public market for the shares.
Hyundai Motors India HMIL commenced operations in India in 1996 and currently, sells 13 models across segments.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd, J P Morgan India Private Ltd and Morgan Stanley India Company Private Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the offer.
(With PTI inputs)
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.