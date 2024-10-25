FII Sell-Off Hits Rs 1 Lakh Crore, Gold At Record High, Earnings Disappoint — The Week That Was

The week saw sweeping changes across markets, marked by record-breaking moves in both equities and commodities, unexpected costs in aviation and the earnings season putting corporates in the spotlight.

Foreign investors triggered a historic Rs 1-lakh-crore sell-off, overshadowing an 11-month rally in Indian equities, while domestic investors cushioned losses.

The aviation sector faced substantial losses following a string of hoax bomb threats, leaving airlines with a Rs 500-crore bill. Meanwhile, gold prices hit an all-time high, with festive demand pushing prices up sharply.

Major companies, including ITC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Zomato Ltd., reported quarterly earnings that captured the market's attention, revealing challenges and growth patterns amid mixed economic signals. NDTV Profit recaps the key highlights that influenced the business landscape this past week.