Searching For The Mona Lisa Smile? You May Not Be Able To Afford It

Unlike stocks and other asset classes, people do not buy art to become rich, but the rich buy art, said Santosh Joseph, founder of Germinate Investment Services LLP. As this line captures accurately, this exquisite asset class is not for everyone.

Be it for passion, display, or sometimes profitability, this asset class has been an exclusive space for the crème de la crème of wealthy individuals.

"Art is a great alternative investment but the kind of art you buy is very important. Prices have appreciated for a certain kind and quality of art," said Vaishnavi Murali, founder of Eikowa Art Gallery and Art Investment Advisory Services.

Price points of paintings today can be Rs 3 lakh and higher, and auction prices can add up to a couple of crores. Though retail investors may not have the bandwidth to buy art as an investment, the space has seen steady takers for years.