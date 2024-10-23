'No Free Lunches' After New SEBI Policy Makes F&O Expenses Payable Upfront

As lot sizes increase, according to the new guidelines introduced by Indian financial markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, equity derivative traders will need to pay amounts greater in multifold.

The first among the six measures announced by SEBI on Oct. 1 was the upfront collection of option premiums from buyers.

While the change is set to come into effect starting Feb. 1, 2025, this eliminates a key incentive provided by brokers that allowed traders to place orders at a fraction of the actual cost.