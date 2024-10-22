Zomato Q2 Results: Profit Down 30%, Misses Estimates

Zomato Ltd.'s net profit fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 to miss analysts' estimates, even as the food delivery giant continued to expand its top line.

Net profit was down 30% at Rs 176 crore in the July-September period. This compares to Rs 253 crore in the preceding quarter ended June 30.

The Gurugram-based company, however, marked its sixth consecutive profitable quarter on a consolidated basis.