Zomato Q2 Results: Profit Down 30%, Misses Estimates
Net profit dropped 30% sequentially to Rs 176 crore in the July-September period.
Zomato Ltd.'s net profit fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 to miss analysts' estimates, even as the food delivery giant continued to expand its top line.
Net profit was down 30% at Rs 176 crore in the July-September period. This compares to Rs 253 crore in the preceding quarter ended June 30.
The Gurugram-based company, however, marked its sixth consecutive profitable quarter on a consolidated basis.
Zomato Q2 FY25 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 14% to Rs 4,799 crore versus Rs 4,206 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,682 crore).
Ebitda up 28% to Rs 226 crore versus Rs 177 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 209 crore).
Margins at 4.7% versus 4.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.5%).
Net profit down 30% at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 253 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 245 crore).
Shares of Zomato settled 3.52% lower at Rs 256.35 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.25% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
(This is a developing story).