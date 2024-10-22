Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Launches Health Venture 'Continue'

Zomato Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal cleared the air on Monday around 'Continue', his new personal venture around health and wellness.

"It is as of now, my personal health and wellness team, entirely funded by me, which tracks and researches how to keep me running at my peak performance," he wrote on X.

According to regulatory filings, 'Continue' was registered as Upslove Advisors Pvt. in April 2024. About 99.9% of the company’s shares are held by Goyal. Ashish Goel holds about 0.1%, and the company has been seeded with an initial capital of Rs 50 lakh.

The company has appointed Zomato employees Simrandeep Singh and Akriti Mehta as additional directors.

"Spending time with the Continue team is like going to the gym for me. Or you can also say that it helps me avoid visits to doctors. We are developing new things, we have some new insights, and it will be super cool if one day, we are able to gather enough evidence behind what we have found, to share with the world. More updates when I have them," Goyal wrote on X.

Zomato had earlier invested in sports startup Fitso, which it later sold to Tata's Curefit. With 'Continue', Goyal is now actively present across the food delivery, quick commerce, entertainment and fitness segments.

In August, the company signed a deal to acquire Paytm's entertainment, sports, and events ticketing business—Insider and TicketNew for Rs 2,048 crore. The acquisition expands Zomato's going-out business across multiple platforms. Its District app will duplicate these offerings before transitioning customers to the new platform.