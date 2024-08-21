Zomato Acquires Paytm's Ticketing Businesses, Insider and TicketNew, For Rs 2,048 Crore

Zomato said on Wednesday that it will acquire the entertainment, sports, and events ticketing business—Insider and TicketNew—from Paytm operator One 97 Communications Ltd. for Rs 2,048 crore.

The two companies had earlier acknowledged that they were in talks for a deal for Insider and that a potential sale of Paytm's entertainment vertical was on the cards.

According to Paytm, the deal works towards Paytm’s focus on core payments and financial services distribution. "The transaction generates significant profits for Paytm and further strengthens its balance sheet," it said.

The company’s entertainment ticketing business, including movies, sports, and events, will remain available on the Paytm app during a transition period of up to 12 months, One 97 Communications said in a separate statement.

Paytm's Insider, which includes movies and events business, lags far behind market leader BookMyShow in the movie ticketing segment.