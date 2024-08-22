Paytm Shares Hit Six-Month High On Sale Of Entertainment Ticketing Businesses To Zomato

Shares of One 97 Communication Ltd., the operator of Paytm, rose to their highest level in over six months on Thursday after it said it would sell its events ticketing and entertainment business to Zomato Ltd. Paytm has also slashed the salaries of its non-executive directors.

Paytm will sell its Insider and TicketNew to Zomato Ltd. for Rs 2,048 crore. During the transition period, customers will be able to access ticketing services on its platform, the company said in an exchange filing. The decision reflects One 97 Communication's focus on strengthening its core financial services businesses.

"The transaction generates significant profits for Paytm and further strengthens its balance sheet," the digital payment service provider said.

As part of the deal, Paytm will sell 100% stakes in Orbgen Technologies Pvt. and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt., operators of Insider and TicketNew businesses, to Zomatio Ltd.

The deal is subjected to cash and net working capital adjustments at closing, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The transaction closure is also subject to satisfaction of the agreed-upon condition precedent, the exchange filing said.

Further, One 97 Communication has clarified that the news that it was seeking shareholders' approval for the appointment of Gulshan Rai as independent director is incorrect. It's not seeking any approval regarding this, and the board has not approved the proposal for Rai's appointment, the company said in an exchange filing.