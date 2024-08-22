Zomato Shares Gains After Buying Paytm's Ticketing Business

Shares of Zomato Ltd. gained over 2% on Thursday after it said it plans to buy the entertainment and ticketing business from Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd.

Zomato will acquire the entertainment, sports, and events ticketing business—Insider and TicketNew—from One97 Communications for Rs 2,048 crore.

The acquisition is poised to aid Zomato in the long run, according to brokerages tracking the company. However, as of Thursday morning, the stock has only received one upgrade from Jefferies, as others have yet to price the acquisition.

The valuation looks compelling in the context of growth and margins, Jefferies said, adding that the low capital intensity promises a high return ratio in a steady state.