Zomato's Acquisition Of Paytm Ticketing Business Positive But Most Brokerages Yet To Price In

Zomato Ltd.'s acquisition of the entertainment and ticketing business from One97 Communications Ltd. is poised to aid in the long run, according to brokerages tracking the company. However, the stock has received only one upgrade, as of Thursday morning from Jefferies, as others are yet to price in the acquisition.

The valuation looks compelling in the context of growth and margins, Jefferies said adding that the low capital intensity promises a high return ratio in a steady state.

After pricing in the deal, Jefferies maintained 'buy' on the delivery platform with a price target of Rs 335 per share versus Rs 275 apiece earlier.

Analysts at Elara Capital do not expect any major revenue and earnings upgrade or a multiple re-rating for Zomato as it has just a 4% positive impact on Ebitda, on a consolidated basis. "But medium-term, the going-out business can become Zomato’s third largest B2C business, per management guidance."

Zomato has a big advantage with a large customer base which it can leverage to cross-sell respective business segments, the brokerage said.

Its main competitor, BookMyShow, may remain the market leader in the entertainment ticketing business but the live ticketing business will continue to account for a larger share of revenue for both aggregators, it said.