NDTV ProfitMarketsHyundai Motor India IPO: Institutions Could Play Big Role As Auto Major Debuts On D-Street
ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai Motor India IPO: Institutions Could Play Big Role As Auto Major Debuts On D-Street

Qualified institutional investors subscribed 75.6% of the Hyundai Motor India IPO against the allocated 50%.

22 Oct 2024, 10:23 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> India's second largest passenger car maker <a href="https://www.ndtvprofit.com/ipos/hyundai-motor-india-ipo-check-listing-date-time-and-other-details-of-indias-largest-ipo">priced</a> its IPO between Rs 1,865 and 1,960 per share. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
India's second largest passenger car maker priced its IPO between Rs 1,865 and 1,960 per share. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., which had India's largest initial public offering, listed on the bourses Tuesday. The offering, which was subscribed 1.97 times, was oversubscribed by the domestic and financial institutions, as the retail and HNI portion remained undersubscribed. India's second largest passenger car maker priced its IPO between Rs 1,865 and 1,960 per share, finally pricing at the upper end of the price band. The o...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT