Hyundai Motor India IPO: Institutions Could Play Big Role As Auto Major Debuts On D-Street

Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., which had India's largest initial public offering, listed on the bourses Tuesday. The offering, which was subscribed 1.97 times, was oversubscribed by the domestic and financial institutions, as the retail and HNI portion remained undersubscribed. India's second largest passenger car maker priced its IPO between Rs 1,865 and 1,960 per share, finally pricing at the upper end of the price band. The o...