UltraTech Cement Q2 Results: Profit Falls Over 35%, Misses Estimates

UltraTech Cement Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell in the second quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' estimates as the company was impacted by weak cement pricing and subdued demand due to the monsoon season.

The cement manufacturer's bottom-line stood at Rs 825 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared to Rs 1,280 crore clocked in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 1,039.24 crore.