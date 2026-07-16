OnePlus To Shut Down? A Look At Company's Upcoming Phones Amid US-Europe Exit Reports

OnePlus is preparing to cease operations across the US and Europe, with the transition expected to begin as early as this week, according to Bloomberg.

According to a source with knowledge of the matter, the decision is tied to a wider corporate reorganisation at parent firm Oppo, officially Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

Realme will also reportedly exit China as part of the restructuring. OnePlus is expected to continue serving the Chinese market, but its closure is slated to spread to overseas regions, including India, during 2027.

Amid these rumours about its imminent shutdown in the US and Europe, here's a look at some of OnePlus's upcoming phones:

OnePlus 16

The OnePlus 16 could make its debut in the third quarter of 2026, according to well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, who believes the handset may be unveiled as early as September.

Rumoured specifications indicate the device could arrive with a 1.5K OLED screen featuring a 240Hz refresh rate, a 9,000mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging. Qualcomm's

Snapdragon 8 Elite 6th Gen Pro SoC is expected to power the handset, while the camera setup may include both a 200MP main sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto shooter.

OnePlus N6x

A new promotional microsite on OnePlus India's website has confirmed the imminent arrival of the OnePlus N6x. The smartphone will be available via Amazon once it goes on sale, but details such as its hardware, features, design, pricing and launch schedule have not yet been announced.

OnePlus Ace 7

OnePlus appears to be working on its next-generation Ace 7 series after launching the Ace 6 range last year and the Ace 6 Ultra earlier this year. The OnePlus Ace 6 arrived with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the Ace 6 Ultra featured MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 SoC.

According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, development of the upcoming Ace 7 lineup is already underway. The leak claims that engineering prototypes are being tested with Snapdragon processors, including one model powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850) and another featuring a customised variant of the same chip, identified as SM8850Q.

OnePlus 16R

OnePlus' next-generation R-series handset, the OnePlus 16R, is likely to succeed the OnePlus 15R, which came with a 165Hz screen. Should the company extend its reported display upgrade plans across its smartphone range, the upcoming device could feature an even higher 185Hz refresh rate.

The handset is still some time away from launch, as its predecessor debuted only in December 2025. The Nord 7 is also unlikely to appear soon after the Nord 6 arrived in April 2026, with both models expected to follow OnePlus' usual release timeline and launch in late 2026 and early 2027.

OnePlus Nord 7

OnePlus' upcoming Nord 7 5G could bring several high-end specifications, according to leaks. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, supported by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It may ship with Android 17 and feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel offering FHD+ resolution and a 185Hz refresh rate.

The camera setup is tipped to include three rear sensors, headlined by a 100MP primary shooter, while the front camera could use a 32MP sensor. The handset is also rumoured to include a 9,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

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