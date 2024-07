Q1 Results Today: Adani Green, DLF, Canara Bank Among 75+ Firms To Declare Earnings

Q1 Results FY25: On July 25, some of India's most prominent companies like Adani Green Energy Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Canara Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. and other firms will declare their earnings.

Companies like Tech Mahindra Ltd., Prima Industries Ltd., SVC Industries Ltd. and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. will also declare their first-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Notable companies like Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., JSW Holdings Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd. and Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC declared their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.