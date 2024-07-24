ADVERTISEMENT
Sona BLW Q1 Results: Profit Rises 27%, Meets Estimates
The auto components maker posted a profit of Rs 142 crore in the quarter ended June.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 26.8% in the first quarter of the current financial year, meeting analysts' estimates.
The auto components maker posted a profit of Rs 142 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the bottom line at Rs 139 crore.
Sona BLW Q1 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.0% to Rs 891 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 859 crore).
Ebitda up 23.2% to Rs 249 crore (Estimate: Rs 245 crore).
Margin expands three basis points at 28% (Estimate: 28.60%).
Net profit up 26.8% to Rs 142 crore (Estimate: Rs 139 crore).
Opinion
Federal Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 18% On Higher Other Income
Sona BLW's stock closed 1.31% lower at Rs 688.90 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.35% decline in the benchmark Sensex.
Opinion
Wage Stress, Food Inflation Can Hinder Rural Progress, Warns HUL CEO
ADVERTISEMENT