NDTV ProfitEarningsSona BLW Q1 Results: Profit Rises 27%, Meets Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Sona BLW Q1 Results: Profit Rises 27%, Meets Estimates

The auto components maker posted a profit of Rs 142 crore in the quarter ended June.

24 Jul 2024, 04:28 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Sona BLW Precision Forgings/Facebook)</p></div>
(Source: Sona BLW Precision Forgings/Facebook)

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 26.8% in the first quarter of the current financial year, meeting analysts' estimates.

The auto components maker posted a profit of Rs 142 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the bottom line at Rs 139 crore.

Sona BLW Q1 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 21.0% to Rs 891 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 859 crore).

  • Ebitda up 23.2% to Rs 249 crore (Estimate: Rs 245 crore).

  • Margin expands three basis points at 28% (Estimate: 28.60%).

  • Net profit up 26.8% to Rs 142 crore (Estimate: Rs 139 crore).

ALSO READ

Federal Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 18% On Higher Other Income

Opinion
Federal Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 18% On Higher Other Income
Read More

Sona BLW's stock closed 1.31% lower at Rs 688.90 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.35% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

ALSO READ

Wage Stress, Food Inflation Can Hinder Rural Progress, Warns HUL CEO

Opinion
Wage Stress, Food Inflation Can Hinder Rural Progress, Warns HUL CEO
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT