Federal Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 18% On Higher Other Income

Asset quality for the lender was flat with gross non-performing asset ratio improving 2 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.11%. Net NPA, too, stayed flat sequentially at 0.6%.

Its operating expenses rose to Rs 1,706.2 crore, up 26.5% year-on-year. Here, employee costs rose 19.6% year-on-year to Rs 738 crore and other opex rose 32.2% year-on-year to Rs 968.2 crore.

Fresh slippages increased 18.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 417 crore. Provisions for the quarter, however, fell 7% year-on-year to Rs 144.2 crore.

The current account and savings account ratio stood at 31.85%, down 83 bps, compared to the previous quarter, where it stood at 32.68%. On a yearly basis, it narrowed 258 bps.

The net interest margin, a core profitability indicator, contracted 5 bps quarter-on-quarter and stood at 3.16%.

The bank's net advances grew 20.3% year-on-year to Rs 2.20 lakh crore. Retail advances grew 19.75% and stood at Rs 70,020.08 crore, business banking grew 20.45% year-on-year to Rs 18,159.34 crore, and commercial banking grew 23.71% to Rs 22,687 crore.

Total deposits, too, grew 20% year-on-year and stood at Rs 2.22 lakh crore.

On July 22, Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of KVS Manian, former joint managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., to be the next chief executive officer of Federal Bank.

Current Managing Director and CEO Shyam Srinivasan's term is set to end in September, after which Manian would take over.

After the third-quarter results, Srinivasan had said that the RBI was not inclined to offer a one-year extension to him for the role of MD and CEO. Hence, as part of succession planning, the board will send new candidates' names to the regulator by April or early May. NDTV Profit had reported earlier that veteran banker Manian was being tapped for the CEO's office.