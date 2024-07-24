Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10%, Margin Expands

Revenue down 1.9% to Rs 3,521 crore versus Rs 3,597 crore.
Ebitda up 11.3% to Rs 580 crore versus Rs 521 crore.
Margin expanded to 16.5% versus 14.5%.
Net Profit up 10.8% to Rs 480 crore versus Rs 433 crore.
Revenue from the compressed natural gas segment, which accounts for 77% of the total gross sales, grew 5% year- on- year, while the Liquified natural gas revenue stood at Rs 2.25 crores versus nil a year ago. Revenue from petroleum natural gas remained flat at Rs 887.65 crore.
Volume for the quarter stood 5% higher year on year at 8.64 million metric standard cubic meter per day, primarily aided by the domestic Petroleum Natural Gas segment which saw a 16% annual growth in volumes. CNG volume grew 4.6% over the same period while the industrial Petroleum Natural Gas segment saw a growth of 6%.