NDTV ProfitEarningsIndraprastha Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10%, Margin Expands
Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10%, Margin Expands

24 Jul 2024, 05:37 PM IST
(Source: Indraprastha Gas website)

Indraprastha Gas Ltd.'s consolidated net profit jumped 10.8% sequentially in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 480 crore in the quarter ended June compared to Rs 433 crore registered in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

IGL Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 1.9% to Rs 3,521 crore versus Rs 3,597 crore.

  • Ebitda up 11.3% to Rs 580 crore versus Rs 521 crore.

  • Margin expanded to 16.5% versus 14.5%.

  • Net Profit up 10.8% to Rs 480 crore versus Rs 433 crore.

Revenue from the compressed natural gas segment, which accounts for 77% of the total gross sales, grew 5% year- on- year, while the Liquified natural gas revenue stood at Rs 2.25 crores versus nil a year ago. Revenue from petroleum natural gas remained flat at Rs 887.65 crore.

Volume for the quarter stood 5% higher year on year at 8.64 million metric standard cubic meter per day, primarily aided by the domestic Petroleum Natural Gas segment which saw a 16% annual growth in volumes. CNG volume grew 4.6% over the same period while the industrial Petroleum Natural Gas segment saw a growth of 6%.

