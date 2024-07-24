Jindal Steel And Power Q1 Results: Profit Falls 21%, Revenue Rises

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. reported a decline in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, in line with analysts' estimates, as loss in wholly-owned subsidiaries dragged.

The company reported a 21% fall in the bottom line to Rs 1,338 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 1,692 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg forecast it at Rs 1,319 crore. On a sequential basis, profit was up 35.6%.

Units Jindal Steel and Power (Mauritius) Ltd. and certain subsidiaries have been incurring loss over the years.