L&T Q1 Results: Profit Up 11%, Beats Estimates

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.'s first-quarter profit for fiscal 2025 rose, surpassing analysts' estimates.

Net profit of India’s largest engineering-to-construction company increased 11% year-on-year to Rs 3,445 crore in the three months ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,928.8-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue of the company rose 15.1% on a yearly basis to Rs 55,119.82 crore, driven by the international order execution, which contributed 48% to the total revenues during the period. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the topline at Rs 53,768.5 crore.

The revenue was driven by the robust order execution witnessed in the projects and manufacturing portfolio on the back of a large order book, the company said in a statement.