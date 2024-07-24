L&T Q1 Results: Profit Up 11%, Beats Estimates
Net profit of India’s largest engineering-to-construction company increased 11% year-on-year to Rs 3,445 crore in the three months ended June.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd.'s first-quarter profit for fiscal 2025 rose, surpassing analysts' estimates.
Net profit of India’s largest engineering-to-construction company increased 11% year-on-year to Rs 3,445 crore in the three months ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,928.8-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue of the company rose 15.1% on a yearly basis to Rs 55,119.82 crore, driven by the international order execution, which contributed 48% to the total revenues during the period. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the topline at Rs 53,768.5 crore.
The revenue was driven by the robust order execution witnessed in the projects and manufacturing portfolio on the back of a large order book, the company said in a statement.
L&T Q1 FY25 Result Key Highlights (YoY)
Ebitda increased 15% to Rs 5,615 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,574.1 crore).
Margin at 10.2% versus 10.16%.
L&T's total consolidated order book rose 19% year-on-year and 3% on a sequential basis to Rs 4,90,881 crore in April-June quarter. International orders comprise around 38% of the total order book.
Aided by strong order momentum from Middle East inflows rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 70,936 crore in the first quarter at the group level.
Orders came across offshore vertical of Hydrocarbon business, renewables, transmission and distribution, roads, nuclear power, hydel and tunnel, ferrous metals, health, and the precision engineering sectors, the company said.
Shares of L&T closed 0.5% lower on BSE to Rs 3,522 apiece, compared with 0.4% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.