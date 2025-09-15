ITR Filing Last Day: Quick Last-Minute Guide Before The Deadline Ends Today

As the deadline for income tax returns or ITR ends today, in case your returns are yet to be filed, you need to follow the process very smartly considering the limited time taxpayers are left with now.

There are several steps, requirements and guidelines to be mindful of.

For salaried individuals with simple income structures, the Income Tax Department provides an easy-to-use Excel-based utility for filing ITR-1 Sahaj.

The full process from downloading the Excel to declaration and validation and verification is a ten-step process. One needs to start by gathering all the relevant documents. One needs to then check their Form 26AS and AIS.

The correct ITR form needs to be selected, and then the taxpayer needs to reconcile their bank and investment accounts. Additionally, they need to also report exempted income before verifying tax deductions and claim them. One can then, file and e-verify their returns.