ITR Filing 2025: Missing Out On Tax Deductions? ELFF To PPF—Consider These Five Investments

With the income tax return filing deadline approaching fast, it’s common for taxpayers to realize at the last moment that they could have reduced their overall tax burden through smart investment planning. Tax-saving deductions not only cut down your liability but also support long-term wealth creation.

Even if you missed the chance in FY 2024-25, it is not too late to plan for the current financial year. The deadline to file the income tax return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025-26 for taxpayers who don’t need their accounts to be audited has been extended to Sept. 15 from July 31 earlier.

Here are some investment options that can help maximise the tax benefits under various sections of the Income Tax Act, 1961. It is important to note that the tax benefits can only be claimed under the old tax regime, instead of the new tax regime.