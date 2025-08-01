How To File ITR-1 Using Excel Utility: A Step-By-Step Guide For Taxpayers

ITR-1, also known as Sahaj, is meant for those who meet the following conditions:

· You are a resident individual.

· Your total income does not exceed Rs 50 lakh.

· Your income comes from salary or pension, one house property (with no carried-forward loss) and other sources like interest from savings or fixed deposits.

· You have agricultural income of up to Rs 5,000.

· You have long-term capital gains (LTCG) up to Rs 1.25 lakh.