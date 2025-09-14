ITR 2025: Multiple Incomes And Investments? Here’s Your Guide To Filing Returns

As the deadline for Income Tax Return filing for financial year 2024–25 and AY 2025–26 is approaching fast, many taxpayers with income from multiple sources could be facing difficulty due to the complexity of tax computation. The income from multiple sources, such as investments, capital gains, rental properties and multiple employers, should be declared properly in the ITR filing to avoid notices and penalties.

In May, the Income Tax Department extended the ITR filing deadline to Sept. 15, from the usual July 31, for taxpayers who are not liable for tax audit. The I-T Department allowed more time to taxpayers due to the modifications to the ITR forms.

For taxpayers with multiple sources of income, it’s advisable to declare all income sources and amounts clearly in the ITR form. It’s also necessary to submit relevant documents where needed.

For salaried employees, Form 16 is a crucial document while filing the ITR. It contains details of the tax deductions by the employer. Taxpayers often experience confusion while filing their ITR using multiple Form 16, especially in case of job changes in a financial year. Although filing is similar, you should calculate the total income and TDS deductions by all employers in the financial year.

Here are the steps to follow when you have multiple source of income: