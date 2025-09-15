Business NewsPersonal FinanceITR Deadline 2025: No Extension In Due Date, Clarifies Income Tax Department
ITR Deadline 2025: No Extension In Due Date, Clarifies Income Tax Department

With this, the taxpayers now have less than 24 hours to file their ITRs.

15 Sep 2025, 08:07 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The clarification came on the back of fake news that the due date was extended further. (Image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The Income Tax Department clarified on Monday that deadline for filing income tax returns or ITRs is September 15, 2025. With this, the taxpayers now have less than 24 hours to file their ITRs.

The clarification came on the back of fake news that the due date was extended further.

"A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025.

✅ The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025," it posted on X.

The department further advised taxpayers to only rely on their official X account for updates.

"To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X," read the post.

Many taxpayers are reporting glitches and login issues on the income tax e-filing portal even after the clarification came in. Since the second week of September, many users have reported glitches, slow navigation and login problems, raising concerns about filing returns within the due date.

If one fails to file the ITR by the due date of Sept. 15, they could face a penalty under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961. A delay could attract a late fee of Rs 5,000. However, if the total income is below Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is limited to Rs 1,000. It’s advisable to file your ITR within the due date and avoid the penalties.

If the initial deadline is missed, one can still file a belated return. But this must be done before Dec. 31 of the assessment year. Note that belated returns attract penalties and don’t allow you to revise the return later.

Filing ITRs on time is crucial, not just to avoid penalties, but also to stay financially compliant. Even if your income is below the taxable limit, filing returns can help build a good financial record.

