ITR Deadline 2025: No Extension In Due Date, Clarifies Income Tax Department

The Income Tax Department clarified on Monday that deadline for filing income tax returns or ITRs is September 15, 2025. With this, the taxpayers now have less than 24 hours to file their ITRs.

The clarification came on the back of fake news that the due date was extended further.

"A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025.

✅ The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025," it posted on X.