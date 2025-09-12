ITR Filing News 2025 Live Updates: Only Three Days To Deadline — Process, Penalty, Extension News And More

These days, filing taxes has been made easier with the availability of a wide range of services. These include conventional chartered accountants or the online platforms offering tax filing services. A third option is also gaining popularity when it comes to handling finances: the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Many people prefer to use free chatbots such as ChatGPT to seek investment advice and simplify their ITR and other financial processes.

These AI-powered tax advisors can help in understanding deductions, investment declarations and help guide you through the ITR process quickly.

While AI is known to do its job in seconds, it is still recommended not to wait until the last day. As the deadline approaches, the tax portal is likely to see high traffic. This can lead to glitches or delays and eventually cost you in the form of penalties.

