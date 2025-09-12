ITR Filing: BJP MPs Seek Extension Of Sept. 15 Deadline, Write Letter To Sitharaman

With the Income Tax Return filing deadline of Sept. 15, 2025, approaching fast, several professional bodies and Bharatiya Janata Party MPs have written to the finance ministry seeking a further extension.

After several tax bodies requested an extension of the due date, Bhartruhari Mahatab, BJP MP from Cuttack, and PP Chaudhary, BJP MP from Pali, Rajasthan, have written letters to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Just three days are left for the ITR submission deadline, which was extended from July 31 to Sept. 15 due to the introduction of revised reforms and Excel utilities. However, the Income Tax Department data showed that a significantly smaller number of taxpayers have completed their ITR submissions compared to the previous assessment year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Mahatab has written to Sitharaman on behalf of the All Odisha Tax Advocates Association, seeking an extension for the tax audit report filing for AY 2025–26, according to an Economic Times report. In his letter, dated Sept. 10, Mahatab cited multiple difficulties, including delays in form releases, technical glitches in the e-filing portal and natural calamities in Odisha. He noted that these issues have caused a delay in filing returns for several professionals.