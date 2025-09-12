ITR Filing: BJP MPs Seek Extension Of Sept. 15 Deadline, Write Letter To Sitharaman
With only three days left for the ITR filing for FY 2024-25, several tax bodies have also requested an extension of the deadline due to technical glitches and compliance issues.
With the Income Tax Return filing deadline of Sept. 15, 2025, approaching fast, several professional bodies and Bharatiya Janata Party MPs have written to the finance ministry seeking a further extension.
After several tax bodies requested an extension of the due date, Bhartruhari Mahatab, BJP MP from Cuttack, and PP Chaudhary, BJP MP from Pali, Rajasthan, have written letters to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Just three days are left for the ITR submission deadline, which was extended from July 31 to Sept. 15 due to the introduction of revised reforms and Excel utilities. However, the Income Tax Department data showed that a significantly smaller number of taxpayers have completed their ITR submissions compared to the previous assessment year 2024-25.
Meanwhile, Mahatab has written to Sitharaman on behalf of the All Odisha Tax Advocates Association, seeking an extension for the tax audit report filing for AY 2025–26, according to an Economic Times report. In his letter, dated Sept. 10, Mahatab cited multiple difficulties, including delays in form releases, technical glitches in the e-filing portal and natural calamities in Odisha. He noted that these issues have caused a delay in filing returns for several professionals.
Similarly, BJP’s PP Chaudhary has also joined the call for extension of the ITR deadline. Writing on behalf of the Tax Bar Association, Jodhpur, he urged the Finance Ministry to provide relief to the taxpayers.
In a post on X, the AOTAA highlighted the issues raised by the association to the Finance Ministry. It cited festivities, technical glitches and natural calamities as the reasons for the delayed ITR return filing by taxpayers.
“Presented Memorandum to Hon'ble Finance Minister Thru Chairperson of Finance Committee of Parliament, Shri B. Mahatab at Cuttack, seeking extension of the due date for filing of TAR & ITR for the AY 25-26,” AOTAA said on X.
#extend_ITR_TAR_duedates— AOTAA AOTAA (@aotaa2020) September 11, 2025
Presented Memorandum to Hon'ble Finance Minister Thru Chairperson of Finance Committee of Parliament, Shri B. Mahatab at Cuttack, seeking extension of due date for filing of TAR & ITR for the AY 25-26.@FinMinIndia @IncomeTaxIndia @taxguru_in pic.twitter.com/Khv0TndCXR
In its suggestion, AOTAA has noted that the deadline for taxpayers not subject to a tax audit should be extended till Sept. 30.
So far, the government has not indicated any plans to extend the ITR deadline. However, in the last few days, social media was flooded with appeals for extension of the deadline as taxpayers raised portal glitches and late issuance of utilities, among other issues, as major causes behind the delay in filing ITRs.
Dear @IncomeTaxIndia— CA Maneesh Soni ð®ð³ (@Maneesh2202) September 12, 2025
This is current situation of portal #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately #extend_ITR_TAR_duedates pic.twitter.com/dFQd8l1X4T
Extension should be granted on time not on last date.#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately #extend_ITR_TAR_duedates #extend_ITR_Due_Date #extend_TAR_due_date pic.twitter.com/IhDqe70LmF— CA Mahesh Parmar ð®ð³ (@maheshparmarca) September 12, 2025
As of Sept. 11, only 5.47 crore ITRs have been filed for AY 2025–26, compared to over 7.28 crore last year, according to the tax department's website. With just three days remaining, a significant last-minute rush is expected due to this, which can lead to high traffic on the tax portal and potential technical glitches.
Taxpayers who miss their deadlines will still be able to file their returns till Dec. 11. However, a late fee of up to Rs 5,000 and 1% monthly interest on unpaid tax may apply, leading to financial stress.