Ten Things I Learnt This Samvat

Hiren Ved of Alchemy, when asked about a particular company running the risk of being a one-trick pony, asserted that there will be times when some of the most successful companies come to prominence via one key product, and everything else fits around it.

I could think of Royal Enfield being such an example for Eicher or multiple other snacking companies having one hero product which gives them shelf space and then market other products. While one-trick ponies are usually risky, sometimes the business model can revolve around that and thus needs to be analysed in greater detail.