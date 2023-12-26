Small And Mid Caps Valuations Will Turn Attractive If... White Oak's Prashant Khemka Explains

Valuations of small and mid caps will appear attractive if the anticipated economic growth in India comes through, according to Prashant Khemka.

If there is sustained robust economic growth in the coming years, there is high likelihood of witnessing significant earnings growth across the market, particularly in the small and mid caps, Khemka, founder at White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP, told NDTV Profit in an interview.

In such a scenario, he said, the current valuations could also be deemed attractive. "It is fair to stay fully invested, but expectation going forward should be low double digit return."

Khemka is optimistic about small and mid caps even as many others call the valuations frothy. And foreign investors are also cautious about the Indian market because of valuation concerns.

Khemka Many global investors express concern about Indian valuations, and one common mistake they make is comparing India's price-to-earnings multiples to those of other emerging markets, according to him.

India has now become the top priority over China for many institutions and a significant number of new global investors are turning their attention to India for the first time, Khemka said.

In 2013, India held a smaller position in the MSCI EM index with about 5-6% weight. As of today, India has experienced substantial growth, with its representation at an impressive 17%, he told NDTV Profit. "India is rapidly rising in the global benchmark index."