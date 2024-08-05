Indian Stock Market May See 10-15% Correction, Says Renaissances' Pankaj Murarka

However, Murarka doesn't think anything has changed fundamentally. And that is a good thing, he said, as in the backdrop of global financial turbulence, India's macro-fundamentals are very stable, and the appreciation of the yen will not have any significant impact on the country's macro-fundamentals.

At the same time, he believes that some pockets of the market, especially in small and mid-caps and over-extended sectors like defence, can have a deeper cut.

Though he is bullish in the long term, he said that once the correction settles, the next leg of it is sectoral rotation, and there will be a change in leadership from the current industrial, capital goods, defense, and PSUs. "I think that rally is done," he said. "These stocks are already discounting 2-3 years of earnings forward."

He said that the IT sector, along with healthcare, has underperformed in recent months, but noted that rural distress in consumption has slowed and that a good monsoon will bring a revival in consumption.

He also expects the Indian monetary policy committee to cut rates in response to a US rate cut.

The CME Fed watch tool showed that the Fed fund futures traders are now pricing in a 97.5% chance of a 50 basis points rate cut in the US in the September meeting, as against an 88.2% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut earlier.