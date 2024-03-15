High Probability That We're Past Bull-Market Peak: Aequitas' Siddartha Bhaiya

The stock markets have rebounded after a huge selloff, but there can still be a big correction, according to Siddhartha Bhaiya of Aequitas Investment Consultancy Pvt.

The broader markets snapped a three-day decline on Thursday as the NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 ended 3.13% higher, while the Midcap 150 closed 2.27% up. The BSE MidCap was 2.28% up and the SmallCap ended 3.11% higher.

"The way I look at it, we have had (a) fantastic four years. We see (a) lot of excesses in the market," the managing director told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview. "So, we are cautious... Yes, we are going to see a big correction."

"There is a 60–70% probability that we are past the peak as far as the bull market is concerned," Bhaiya said, while also expecting big corrections in the small-cap index.