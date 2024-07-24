Budget 2024 Incentivises Employers To Create Jobs, Says S Naren

The budget has incentivised employers to create jobs, which is a fantastic step, S Naren, executive director and chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential AMC, told NDTV Profit.

The budget introduced a comprehensive scheme under the Prime Minister's package to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth in 500 top companies over five years.

Union Budget's focus on job creation through employer incentives and the apprenticeship process might not have immediate results, but the positive impact will definitely be felt in the long term, he said.

Naren reiterated that job creation should come from employers rather than the government, which is what the Budget is trying to do as well. Providing incentives for companies to hire, especially those with lower wages, is a logical and effective approach, according to him.