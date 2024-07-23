Budget 2024: Mudra Loans Limit Raised To Rs 20 Lakh From Rs 10 Lakh, New Credit Assessment Model For MSME

The government, as part of the Union Budget, has enhanced the limit for Mudra loans to Rs 20 lakh.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Mudra loans' limit will be enhanced to Rs 20 lakh from current Rs 10 lakh "for those who've paid previous loans under Tarun category."

She also said that the government will introduce credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs in manufacturing along with a new mechanism for continuation of bank credit to MSMEs during "stressed periods" through a government promoted fund.

"The new credit assessment model (to be introduced) based on the scoring of digital footprints of the MSME in the economy," she said, adding that this will be a "significant improvement" over the traditional assessment of credit facility based only on asset or turnover criteria. This will also cover MSME without a formal accounting system.