Current Market Dynamics Likely Setting The Stage For Next Bull Run, Says Vijay Kedia

Recent market corrections may be paving the way for the next significant bull run, said ace investor Vijay Kedia as he expressed a bullish outlook for the Indian stock market.

In a televised interview with NDTV Profit, Kedia addressed concerns about current market fluctuations, indicating that any worries are likely to be temporary.

When asked about the rationale behind the recent market cuts, Kedia acknowledged discussions around an economic slowdown but emphasised that such cyclical downturns are not indicative of a broader, long-term economic decline. "What we are witnessing is the return of a sensible market," he noted, adding that the prevailing "euphoria" is dissipating, which he sees as a positive development. He believes this cooling off period is essential for preparing for the next bull market, although it may take some time to materialise.