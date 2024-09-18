No Emerging Markets Investor Can Ignore India, Says Vikas Khemani Of Carnelian

Global asset allocators focused on emerging markets will find it difficult to overlook India, says Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors. Khemani expressed a strong bullish outlook for the Indian market, predicting a significant inflow of foreign investments in the coming years.

"India is one of the most promising markets from a growth point of view. You cannot see this kind of sustainable growth in any other market within the emerging market space," he said. He did, however, acknowledge that some investors might find India expensive compared to other markets, but he believes the overall trend will favour India's inclusion in global portfolios.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Khemani drew parallels between India’s current market position and Japan's historic bull run from 1965 to 1989, focusing on the start of a long-term growth phase.

"The boat has sailed, and the tide has turned," Khemani said, on expectations of a 25 or 50-basis-point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. He explained that the specifics of the rate cut were less significant than the broader trend of easing rates, which could cause a powerful fund flow cycle from foreign investors into emerging markets, particularly India.