No Emerging Markets Investor Can Ignore India, Says Vikas Khemani Of Carnelian
The specifics of the rate cut are less significant than the broader trend of easing rates, which could cause a powerful fund flow cycle from foreign investors into India, he said.
Global asset allocators focused on emerging markets will find it difficult to overlook India, says Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors. Khemani expressed a strong bullish outlook for the Indian market, predicting a significant inflow of foreign investments in the coming years.
"India is one of the most promising markets from a growth point of view. You cannot see this kind of sustainable growth in any other market within the emerging market space," he said. He did, however, acknowledge that some investors might find India expensive compared to other markets, but he believes the overall trend will favour India's inclusion in global portfolios.
Speaking to NDTV Profit, Khemani drew parallels between India’s current market position and Japan's historic bull run from 1965 to 1989, focusing on the start of a long-term growth phase.
"The boat has sailed, and the tide has turned," Khemani said, on expectations of a 25 or 50-basis-point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. He explained that the specifics of the rate cut were less significant than the broader trend of easing rates, which could cause a powerful fund flow cycle from foreign investors into emerging markets, particularly India.
India At The Forefront Of Foreign Fund Inflows
According to Khemani, the global monetary environment over the last three years saw emerging markets lose investor interest. While India also saw outflows, it fared better on a relative basis compared to other emerging markets due to its promise of sustained economic growth.
"India was losing money, but relatively less, as it looked more promising," Khemani noted. With the US now turning towards rate cuts, he believes that India will attract substantial foreign inflows. "I think we will have a deluge of money coming into Indian markets," he said, adding that the size and depth of Indian markets are expanding rapidly.
Khemani also highlighted a shift in Indian corporate governance, with a growing divide between promoters and professional management. "Today, we have five to seven companies listed in the markets without promoters, and this number will keep going up," he remarked. He pointed out that selling by promoters should not be viewed as a negative sign as companies are increasingly being managed by professional teams.
Sectoral Outlook
On the sectoral front, Khemani is optimistic about the Indian IT sector, which has performed exceptionally well this year. He also emphasised the strength of non-credit and non-bank shares, citing them as key holdings in his portfolio.
While Khemani anticipates a possible 12-15 month consolidation period in the credit market, he remains bullish on asset management companies, noting that they are "in a good place" amid growing market participation.