Correction Ahead, But Keep Your Gunpowder Ready — Talking Point This Week

This week the talk of the town is the market outlook for near term. The Indian markets have witnessed a remarkable pullback in the last few days. Does it seem stretched? To some, it does. To me, it does too.

The tariff deal, important for both the US and India, when done, will be a good catalyst. However, is it priced in? Likely. Likely that the markets have revved up on the government's consumption boost push. But many are now cautioning against too much of exuberance. Ravi Dharamshi of Valuequest put it out in his X post. Remember, it's done when the fat lady sings. Not before that.

Is there a case for an optimistic outlook on the Indian equity markets? I would emphasise stabilising earnings and positive momentum for broader indices amid recent challenges, especially with a hypothesis of continued growth driven by an anticipated H2FY26 consumption recovery, supported by GST cuts, monetary easing, and earlier income-tax stimuli.

Even though FY26 growth is revised down to 6% due to drags from materials, industrials, and financials, one has to argue that valuations have moderated. This has predominantly been led by a volatile 2025 marked by U.S. tariffs, fiscal strains, and a weakening dollar, and many have cautioned that the AI enthusiasm resembles past bubbles, with big tech capex at unsustainable levels.