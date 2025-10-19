FPI Reverse Three-Month Trend To Buy Rs 6,480 Crore Into Indian Equities In October

In what could be a major sentiment booster for Indian markets, foreign portfolio investors have turned buyers with a Rs 6,480 crore investment in the month of October, thus reversing a three-month selling trade.

Indeed, FPIs net sold Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,990 crore in August and Rs 17,700 crore in July, according to data from depositories.

The renewed inflow in October could go a long way in boosting confidence in the Indian market, which has been dominated by cautious sentiment in the past few months.

According to market experts, several tailwinds have aided the FPI sentiment on Indian markets, including relatively stable growth, low inflation and robust demand environment.