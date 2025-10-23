Deloitte India Forecasts GDP Growth At 6.7-6.9% In FY26

Deloitte India Economist Rumki Majumdar said demand during the festive quarter will likely be fuelled by a notable rise in consumption spending. This is expected to be followed by strong private investment, as businesses respond to uncertainties and prepare to meet elevated demand.

"There is also anticipation that India will strike a deal with the US and the EU by the end of the year, which is expected to elevate overall investment sentiments. Strong growth in the first and third quarters is likely to drive overall annual growth," Majumdar said.

However, growth in the current fiscal year remains vulnerable to global headwinds.

Escalating trade uncertainties and India's inability to secure a trade deal with the United States are potential risks that could impact India's economic growth.

Restrictions on access to critical minerals and higher inflation in the West could lead to increased inflationary pressures in India.

Majumdar said while years of policy efforts have helped bring down headline inflation — largely due to easing food and fuel prices — core inflation remains stubbornly high, consistently above 4% since February. This persistent price pressure could constrain the Reserve Bank of India's ability to pursue further rate cuts.