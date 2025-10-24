Mid, Small Caps To Outperform Large Stocks When FII Flows Return, Says Samir Arora

Indian mid- and small-cap stocks will outperform their larger peers when foreign institutional flows turn positive, according to Samir Arora of Helios Capital.

"India's underperformance compared to emerging markets is too wide now. Investors in general are allocating to non-US markets, and India cannot be an exception," Arora told NDTV Profit in a televised interview on Friday, adding that global markets have outperformed Wall Street despite an AI frenzy-driven boom in the US.

He said FIIs have been selling large financial stocks, information technology and consumer companies, while shifting a small portion of their portfolio to smaller and new-age companies.

"If FIIs start buying, large-caps will do well, but that will give domestic fund managers confidence to go aggressive on small- and mid-caps," he said.