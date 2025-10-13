India's Retail Inflation Cools To 1.54% In September, Lowest Since 2017

India's retail inflation slipped to 1.54% in September, which is the lowest since June 2017, according to the official data shared by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday.

The downtick in consumer price index-based inflation, led by dwindling prices of food and core items, comes a month after inflation had edged higher to 2.07% in August. In the preceding month of July, it stood at 1.55%.

The September numbers are in line with estimates, as analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected the CPI inflation for September to come in at around 1.5%.

With this, the country's headline inflation continues to remains well below the Reserve Bank of India's target of 4%.

(This is a developing story)