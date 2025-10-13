ADVERTISEMENT
India's Retail Inflation Cools To 1.54% In September, Lowest Since 2017
The consumer price index-based inflation was at 1.54% in September, compared to 2.07% in August
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
India's retail inflation slipped to 1.54% in September, which is the lowest since June 2017, according to the official data shared by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday.
The downtick in consumer price index-based inflation, led by dwindling prices of food and core items, comes a month after inflation had edged higher to 2.07% in August. In the preceding month of July, it stood at 1.55%.
The September numbers are in line with estimates, as analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected the CPI inflation for September to come in at around 1.5%.
With this, the country's headline inflation continues to remains well below the Reserve Bank of India's target of 4%.
(This is a developing story)
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT