'Time To Deploy Capital': Nilesh Shah Expects Double-Digit Returns In Samvat 2082

Samvat 2081 hasn't been the best for the Indian stock market, as it has faced multiple headwinds, including geopolitical uncertainty and tariff wars. But as we gear up for Samvat 2082, Envision Capital founder Nilesh Shah is expecting double-digit returns and also believes it to be a good time to deploy cash.

"I won’t be surprised to see double-digit returns over the period of next year," Shah told NDTV Profit. “Expecting robust growth during the second half of Samvat 2082, which is essentially April to September 2026."

Shah expects tariff-related headwinds to persist in the first half of Samvat, which constitutes a period between now and March 2026.

However, he believes this could be an opportune moment for investors to deploy capital in the market, especially now that entry level valuations have become way more attractive due to the drawdowns.