OpenAI To xAI: 10 Loss-Making Startups That Are Now Nearing $1-Trillion Valuation, Thanks To AI Frenzy

The report added that the US venture capitalists have invested about $161 billion in AI this year — roughly two-thirds of their total outlay. Most of this capital has flowed into 10 companies: OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, Perplexity, Anysphere, Scale AI, Safe Superintelligence, Thinking Machines Lab, Figure AI and Databricks. Together, they now command valuations approaching the trillion-dollar mark despite collectively recording significant losses.

Currently, OpenAI is valued at $500 billion even as the company is projected to generate $13 billion in revenue for 2025. In addition, Nvidia has pledged to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to support the startup’s chip leasing and supercomputing expansion.

xAI also has a high valuation of $200 billion. Perplexity has a valuation of $20 billion, while Anysphere has a valuation of $9.9 billion.

Even early-stage startups are commanding eye-popping valuations, with Thinking Machines Lab reaching $12 billion on a $2 billion seed round, according to CNBC.